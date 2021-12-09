Recap: St. Joseph's breezes by Ursuline

St. Joseph's breezed by Ursuline 63-42 Thursday at Ursuline.
-
Zoe Stewart led St. Joseph's with 12 points. Molly Higgins led the way for Ursuline with 11 points and Grace Noonan added 10. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Ella Hunter (10)
St. Joseph's (4-3) visits St. Michael the Archangel on Saturday at 5 p.m. Ursuline (1-3) hosts MICDS on Tuesday, December 21 at 6 p.m.
