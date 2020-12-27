Recap: St. Joseph's breezes by Visitation

Kiley Duchardt had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead St. Joseph's over Visitation 71-51 Sunday at Visitation.
The Angels shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of eight shots. Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's were Kayla Jansen (19), Emily Lally (13) and Zoe Stewart (11). Annie Restovich led Visitation with 17 points and Avery Jacoby added 15.
St. Joseph's (4-3) goes on the road to play MICDS on Tuesday, January 5 at 7 p.m. Visitation (2-8) hosts University City on Monday at 10 a.m.