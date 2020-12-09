 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Joseph's defeats Eureka
St. Joseph's defeated Eureka 53-49 Wednesday at Eureka.

The Angels were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 20 shots. Emily Lally led St. Joseph's with 17 points and Zoe Stewart added 10. Kate Hillyer led Eureka with 15 points, while Megan McCune finished with 12 and Natalie Harty added 10.

St. Joseph's (3-1) will host Ursuline on Thursday at 6 p.m. Eureka (1-3) will host Parkway Central on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

