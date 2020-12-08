Recap: St. Joseph's defeats Marquette

St. Joseph's defeated visiting Marquette 45-40 Tuesday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Mustangs. Marquette could only hit on two of five, while the Angels made 16 of 21. Kiley Duchardt led St. Joseph's with 20 points, while Michele Origliasso finished with 11 and Emily Lally added 10. Kennedi Watkins led the way for Marquette with 13 points and Emma Morrow added 11. The leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Michele Origliasso (8). The leading rebounders for Marquette were Kennedi Watkins (11) and Ally Fitzgerald (8).
St. Joseph's (2-1) goes on the road to play Eureka on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Marquette (4-1) goes on the road to play Parkway Central on Friday at 7 p.m.
