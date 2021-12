St. Joseph's got double-doubles from Kiley Duchardt (10 points, 10 assists) and Kayla Jansen (24 points, 17 rebounds) defeating Owensville 53-49 Friday at Marquette.

St. Joseph's (3-2) goes on the road to play Marquette on Monday at 6 p.m. Owensville (4-1) plays at home against St. Clair on Monday at 5:30 p.m.