Recap: St. Joseph's defeats St. Dominic

Free throw shooting was key to the Angels win. St. Joseph's connected on 19 of 29 attempts, while the Crusaders made just nine of 14. Zoe Stewart led St. Joseph's with 18 points, while Kiley Duchardt finished with 13 and Kayla Jansen added 10. Audrey Blaine was the leading scorer for St. Dominic with 15 points. The leading rebounders for St. Joseph's were Kayla Jansen (9) and Kiley Duchardt (8).