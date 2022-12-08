 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: St. Joseph's defeats Ursuline

  • 0

Kayla Jansen posted 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead St. Joseph's past visiting Ursuline 54-49 Thursday.

The Angels were seven of 12 (58 percent) from outside the 3-point arc, while Ursuline hit one of seven 3s Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's were Zoe Stewart (15) and Kylee Reiter (10). Brooklynn Williams was the leading scorer for Ursuline with 16 points and Addie Rhea added 15.

St. Joseph's (4-3) visits Whitfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Ursuline (2-3) plays at home against Notre Dame on Tuesday, December 20 at 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News