Recap: St. Joseph's defeats Ursuline

Kayla Jansen posted 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead St. Joseph's past visiting Ursuline 54-49 Thursday.
The Angels were seven of 12 (58 percent) from outside the 3-point arc, while Ursuline hit one of seven 3s Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's were Zoe Stewart (15) and Kylee Reiter (10). Brooklynn Williams was the leading scorer for Ursuline with 16 points and Addie Rhea added 15.
St. Joseph's (4-3) visits Whitfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Ursuline (2-3) plays at home against Notre Dame on Tuesday, December 20 at 6 p.m.