Recap: St. Joseph's downs Marquette

The Angels made 17 of 24 free throws (71 percent), while the Mustangs sank 7-8 (88 percent). Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's were Abby Sievers (14) and Zoe Stewart (14). Violet McNece led Marquette with 26 points, while Macie McNece finished with 17 and Sydney Bode added 14. The leading rebounders for Marquette were Sydney Bode (12) and Violet McNece (11).