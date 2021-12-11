 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Joseph's handily defeats St. Michael the Archangel
Kayla Jansen notched 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead St. Joseph's past St. Michael the Archangel 50-28 Saturday at St. Joseph Benton.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's was Kiley Duchardt with 10 points.

St. Joseph's (5-3) will host Whitfield on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. St. Michael the Archangel (0-1) plays at home against Visitation on Saturday, January 15 at noon.

