 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: St. Joseph's rolls past Marquette

  • 0

St. Joseph's rolled past Marquette 71-43 Wednesday at Marquette.

Taryn Blevins led the way for Marquette with 14 points and Trinity Gygi added 12.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News