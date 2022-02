St. Joseph's got double-doubles from Kiley Duchardt (26 points, 11 rebounds) and Kayla Jansen (14 points, 12 rebounds) defeating visiting Visitation 60-59 Saturday.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's was Ellie Davenport with 10 points. Kate Restovich was the leading scorer for Visitation with 23 points and Avery Jacoby added 10.

St. Joseph's (15-9) plays at St. Dominic on Monday at 6 p.m. Visitation (14-10) plays at home against Ursuline on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.