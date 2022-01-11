Recap: St. Joseph's topples Cor Jesu

Kayla Jansen posted 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead St. Joseph's over visiting Cor Jesu 54-41 Tuesday.
The Angels dominated the boards, outrebounding the Chargers 34-17. Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's were Kiley Duchardt (14) and Zoe Stewart (10). Paige Dolrenry led the way for Cor Jesu with 16 points and Francie Luna added 10. The other leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Kiley Duchardt (8).
St. Joseph's (10-5) plays at Incarnate Word on Friday, January 28 at 7 p.m. Cor Jesu (4-9) visits Cape Notre Dame on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
