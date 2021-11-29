 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Joseph's topples Lafayette
Kiley Duchardt had 18 points and 10 rebounds to propel St. Joseph's over visiting Lafayette 54-39 Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's was Zoe Stewart with 14 points. The other leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Kayla Jansen (10).

St. Joseph's (1-2) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Lafayette (0-1) plays at home against Pattonville on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

