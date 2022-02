Kiley Duchardt notched 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead St. Joseph's over Villa Duchesne 54-11 Thursday at Villa Duchesne.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Joseph's were Kayla Jansen (13) and Ellie Davenport (10). The other leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Kayla Jansen (9).

St. Joseph's (14-8) visits Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Villa Duchesne (7-10) goes on the road to play Principia on Monday at 6 p.m.