Recap: St. Paul Lutheran handily defeats Crystal City
Recap: St. Paul Lutheran handily defeats Crystal City

St. Paul Lutheran handily defeated Crystal City 54-30 Monday at Crystal City.

Molly Clemmons led Crystal City with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Crystal City was Kate Eisenbies (9)

Crystal City (3-11) hosts Bismarck on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

