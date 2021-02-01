Recap: St. Paul Lutheran handily defeats Crystal City

St. Paul Lutheran handily defeated Crystal City 54-30 Monday at Crystal City.
Molly Clemmons led Crystal City with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Crystal City was Kate Eisenbies (9)
Crystal City (3-11) hosts Bismarck on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
