Recap: St. Pius X beats DuBourg

AJ Agers had a game-high 28 points to lead St. Pius X to a 44-27 win over visiting DuBourg Monday.
The Lancers dominated the boards, outrebounding the Cavaliers 35-22. Genesis Rhodes was the leading scorer for DuBourg with 14 points. The leading rebounder for St. Pius X was Riley Cappozzo (8). The leading rebounders for DuBourg were Maia Gayden (8) and Genesis Rhodes (8).
St. Pius X (16-2) plays at home against Crystal City on Tuesday at 7 p.m. DuBourg (4-12) goes on the road to play Bayless on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.