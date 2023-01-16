 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: St. Pius X defeats Grandview

Brooke Blankenship had 10 points and 11 rebounds to propel St. Pius X over visiting Grandview 33-29 Monday.

Free throws made a difference in the Lancers win. They converted 11 of 16, while the Eagles made three of four for the game. PJ Krodinger also contributed 9 points to St. Pius X's win. Anna Belle Wakeland led the way for Grandview with 21 points. The leading rebounder for Grandview was Anna Belle Wakeland (16)

St. Pius X (13-3) travels to Nerinx Hall on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Grandview (7-8) hosts Kingston on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

