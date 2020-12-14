 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Pius X defeats Rosati-Kain
Riley Cappozzo notched 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead St. Pius X past Rosati-Kain 38-33 Monday at Rosati-Kain.

Also finishing in double figures for St. Pius X was Colleen Flanagan with 10 points. Hanna Al-Baaj led Rosati-Kain with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Rosati-Kain were Hanna Al-Baaj (11), Brooke Elstone (9) and Katie O'Connell (9).

St. Pius X (7-2) goes on the road to play Villa Duchesne on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Rosati-Kain (1-3) will host Trinity on Thursday at 5 p.m.

