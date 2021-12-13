 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Pius X defeats Rosati-Kain
0 comments

Recap: St. Pius X defeats Rosati-Kain

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Pius X defeated visiting Rosati-Kain 35-30 Monday.

P.J. Krodinger led St. Pius X with 12 points. Brooke Elston led Rosati-Kain with 8 points. The leading rebounders for Rosati-Kain were Ella Grebing (11) and Brooke Elston (9).

St. Pius X (7-3) visits Valley Park on Monday, December 27 at noon. Rosati-Kain (0-4) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News