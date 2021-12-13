Recap: St. Pius X defeats Rosati-Kain

St. Pius X defeated visiting Rosati-Kain 35-30 Monday.
P.J. Krodinger led St. Pius X with 12 points. Brooke Elston led Rosati-Kain with 8 points. The leading rebounders for Rosati-Kain were Ella Grebing (11) and Brooke Elston (9).
St. Pius X (7-3) visits Valley Park on Monday, December 27 at noon. Rosati-Kain (0-4) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
