Recap: St. Pius X downs Grandview
Recap: St. Pius X downs Grandview

St. Pius X downed Grandview 34-25 Monday at Grandview.

The Lancers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. P.J. Krodinger led the way for St. Pius X with 13 points. Anna Belle Wakeland led the way for Grandview with 9 points and Catherine Wakeland added 8.

St. Pius X (10-6) will host Bunker on Thursday, January 27 at 7 p.m. Grandview (9-4) will host Kingston on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

