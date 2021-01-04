 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Pius X downs Hillsboro
Recap: St. Pius X downs Hillsboro

St. Pius X downed visiting Hillsboro 43-36 Monday.

AJ Agers was the leading scorer for St. Pius X with 10 points.

St. Pius X (8-2) hosts Webster Groves on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (4-7) plays at Windsor (Imperial) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

