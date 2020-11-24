Recap: St. Pius X handily defeats De Soto

St. Pius X handily defeated visiting De Soto 44-22 Tuesday.
The Lancers were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Payton Baker led St. Pius X with 15 points, while Colleen Flanagan finished with 11 and AJ Agers added 10.
St. Pius X (2-0) visits Rosati-Kain on Monday, December 14 at 6 p.m. De Soto (0-1) plays at home against Jefferson on Monday, December 7 at 7 p.m.
