Recap: St. Pius X handily defeats De Soto
St. Pius X handily defeated visiting De Soto 44-22 Tuesday.

The Lancers were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Payton Baker led St. Pius X with 15 points, while Colleen Flanagan finished with 11 and AJ Agers added 10.

St. Pius X (2-0) visits Rosati-Kain on Monday, December 14 at 6 p.m. De Soto (0-1) plays at home against Jefferson on Monday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

