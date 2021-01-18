 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: St. Pius X rolls past Grandview
0 comments

Recap: St. Pius X rolls past Grandview

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

St. Pius X rolled past visiting Grandview 48-19 Monday.

AJ Agers led the way for St. Pius X with 16 points and Payton Baker added 16.

St. Pius X (10-4) will host Oak Ridge on Thursday at 7 p.m. Grandview (2-9) plays at Kingston on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports