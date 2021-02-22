 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Pius X rolls past Jefferson
Recap: St. Pius X rolls past Jefferson

St. Pius X rolled past visiting Jefferson 46-20 Monday.

Payton Baker led St. Pius X with 13 points, while AJ Agers finished with 11 and Riley Cappozzo added 10.

St. Pius X (16-5) goes on the road to play Lift For Life on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

