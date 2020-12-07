Recap: St. Pius X topples Pacific

St. Pius X toppled visiting Pacific 37-24 Monday.
Colleen Flanagan led the way for St. Pius X with 13 points and Payton Baker added 12. Hannah Bruns led the way for Pacific with 8 points and Molly Prichard added 8. The leading rebounder for St. Pius X was Payton Baker (8). The leading rebounders for Pacific were Hannah Bruns (11) and Molly Prichard (8).
St. Pius X (6-0) travels to Lutheran South on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Pacific (0-3) travels to Crystal City on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.