Recap: St. Pius X tops De Soto

St. Pius X topped De Soto 53-41 Monday at De Soto.
AJ Agers led St. Pius X with 16 points and Angeleena Johnson added 12.
St. Pius X (12-1) hosts Hillsboro on Thursday at 7 p.m. De Soto (4-11) hosts Perryville on Thursday at 7 p.m.
St. Pius X topped De Soto 53-41 Monday at De Soto.
AJ Agers led St. Pius X with 16 points and Angeleena Johnson added 12.
St. Pius X (12-1) hosts Hillsboro on Thursday at 7 p.m. De Soto (4-11) hosts Perryville on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.