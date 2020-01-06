Recap: St. Pius X tops De Soto
St. Pius X topped De Soto 53-41 Monday at De Soto.

AJ Agers led St. Pius X with 16 points and Angeleena Johnson added 12.

St. Pius X (12-1) hosts Hillsboro on Thursday at 7 p.m. De Soto (4-11) hosts Perryville on Thursday at 7 p.m.

