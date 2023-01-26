Recap: St. Pius X triumphs over St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington)

PJ Krodinger had a game-high 28 points to lead St. Pius X to a 61-26 win over St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington) Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran (Farmington).

The Lancers were seven of 12 (58 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for St. Pius X was Brooke Blankenship with 12 points. The leading rebounder for St. Pius X was Brooke Blankenship (9).