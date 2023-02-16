Recap: St. Vincent breezes by Grandview StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Vincent breezed by Grandview 41-21 Thursday at Grandview.Anna Belle Wakeland led the way for Grandview with 8 points. The leading rebounder for Grandview was Anna Belle Wakeland (12) 0 Comments Tags 02-16-2023 Basketball Sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girls basketball spotlight: St. Pius X's Krodinger honors brother with continued stellar play P.J. Krodinger doesn't have to look too far for motivation. Waterloo cruises into regional final with emphatic win over Civic Memorial HIGHLAND, Ill. — Waterloo High senior guard Sam Lindhorst notices it right away. Robinson kick-starts Troy to big GAC South win over Timberland WENTZVILLE — Mya Robinson turned a bright shade of red. Girls basketball postseason roundup: Alton Marquette moves into regional final Payton Patterson had 20 points and eight steals Monday as Alton Marquette built a big lead early and held on for a 48-45 victory against Gille… Incarnate Word's Coffey finds purpose after brother's death: 'I wanted to do it for him' Along with her family, Red Knights basketball standout Brooke Coffey is mourning the death of her older brother, Austin.