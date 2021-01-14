Recap: St. Vincent topples Grandview

St. Vincent toppled visiting Grandview 36-22 Thursday.
The leading rebounder for Grandview was Lilly Patterson (9)
St. Vincent (5-1) plays at Chaffee on Monday at 6 p.m. Grandview (2-8) visits St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.
