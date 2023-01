Staunton fell behind visiting Gillespie 51-38 after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter for a 62-58 win Friday.

Lilly Bandy was the leading scorer for Staunton with 19 points and Haris Legendre added 13. Erika Gill led the way for Gillespie with 11 points.

Staunton (14-5) hosts South County on Monday at 6 p.m. Gillespie (13-11) visits Triad on Monday at 6 p.m.