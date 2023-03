Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Vikings. Normandy could only hit on zero of two, while the Bulldogs made 19 of 28. Rhyan Muldrew led STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley with 12 points, while Malika Moonchild finished with 11 and Mycah Ivy added 10. Jade Ross was the leading scorer for Normandy with 13 points.