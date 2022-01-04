Recap: STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley topples Summit

STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley toppled Summit 57-44 Tuesday at Summit.
Devon Crews was the leading scorer for Summit with 8 points and Gabby Greer added 8.
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (6-3) plays at St. Joseph's on Saturday at 10 a.m. Summit (4-7) hosts Lafayette on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
