Recap: STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley topples Summit
Recap: STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley topples Summit

STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley toppled Summit 57-44 Tuesday at Summit.

Devon Crews was the leading scorer for Summit with 8 points and Gabby Greer added 8.

STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (6-3) plays at St. Joseph's on Saturday at 10 a.m. Summit (4-7) hosts Lafayette on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

