Recap: Steelville, Missouri beats Grandview

Steelville, Missouri beat visiting Grandview 46-28 Friday.
Sarra Faust led the way for Grandview with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Grandview was Hailey Harlow (8)
Steelville, Missouri (9-3) hosts Licking on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
