Recap: Steelville, Missouri beats Grandview
0 comments

Recap: Steelville, Missouri beats Grandview

  • 0
Subscribe now! $4 for 4 months

Steelville, Missouri beat visiting Grandview 46-28 Friday.

Sarra Faust led the way for Grandview with 13 points. The leading rebounder for Grandview was Hailey Harlow (8)

Steelville, Missouri (9-3) hosts Licking on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports