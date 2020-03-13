Recap: Strafford beats Whitfield

Strafford got double-doubles from Emma Compton (18 points, 12 assists) and Logan Jones (14 points, 10 rebounds) defeating Whitfield 67-49 Friday at JQH Arena.
Strafford was sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 20 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Strafford were Taylor Dormann (12) and Mica Chadwell (11). Jade Moore led Whitfield with 14 points, while Brooklyn Rhodes finished with 14 and Kelsey Blakemore added 11. The other leading rebounder for Strafford was Taylor Dormann (8). The leading rebounder for Whitfield was Brooklyn Rhodes (10)
Strafford (3-0) goes on the road to play Licking on Saturday at noon.