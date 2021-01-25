 Skip to main content
Recap: Sullivan breezes by Northwest Cedar Hill
Sullivan breezed by visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 52-32 Monday.

Raenna Pursley led Northwest Cedar Hill with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Northwest Cedar Hill was Raenna Pursley (10)

Sullivan (5-10) hosts Salem on Thursday at 7 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (6-9) hosts St. Paul Lutheran on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

