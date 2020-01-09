Recap: Sullivan handily defeats Washington

Sullivan handily defeated Washington 55-31 Thursday at Washington.
Grace Landwehr led the way for Washington with 13 points.
Sullivan (11-1) will host St. Charles West on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Washington (0-8) plays at Warrenton on Monday at 4 p.m.
