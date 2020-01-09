Recap: Sullivan handily defeats Washington
0 comments

Recap: Sullivan handily defeats Washington

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢

Sullivan handily defeated Washington 55-31 Thursday at Washington.

Grace Landwehr led the way for Washington with 13 points.

Sullivan (11-1) will host St. Charles West on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Washington (0-8) plays at Warrenton on Monday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports