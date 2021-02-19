 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Sullivan topples Pacific
0 comments

Recap: Sullivan topples Pacific

  • 0

Sullivan toppled visiting Pacific 50-37 Friday.

Shelby Kelemen led the way for Pacific with 12 points.

Sullivan (8-13) goes on the road to play Owensville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Pacific (4-17) travels to Hermann on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports