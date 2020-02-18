Recap: Summit breezes by Seckman

Summit breezed by visiting Seckman 45-24 Tuesday.
Jasmine Manuel was the leading scorer for Summit with 15 points.
Summit (20-2) plays at home against Ritenour on Friday at 7 p.m. Seckman (12-8) will host Parkway West on Friday at 7 p.m.
