Recap: Summit defeats Francis Howell
Summit defeated Francis Howell 39-35 Wednesday at Summit.

Libby Brewster led the way for Francis Howell with 28 points.

Summit (4-6) will host STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell (4-6) plays at Timberland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

