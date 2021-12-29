Recap: Summit defeats Francis Howell

Summit defeated Francis Howell 39-35 Wednesday at Summit.
Libby Brewster led the way for Francis Howell with 28 points.
Summit (4-6) will host STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Francis Howell (4-6) plays at Timberland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
