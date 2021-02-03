 Skip to main content
Recap: Summit defeats Washington
Recap: Summit defeats Washington

Summit defeated Washington 43-39 in overtime Wednesday at Borgia.

Abby Ulsas led Summit with 10 points.

Summit (8-11) visits Parkway South on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Washington (5-14) visits University City on Saturday at noon.

