Recap: Summit downs St. Joseph's

Summit downed visiting St. Joseph's 55-46 Monday.
Michele Origliasso led St. Joseph's with 12 points, while Emily Lally finished with 11 and Kiley Duchardt added 10. The leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Kiley Duchardt (11)
