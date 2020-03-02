Recap: Summit downs St. Joseph's
Summit downed visiting St. Joseph's 55-46 Monday.

Michele Origliasso led St. Joseph's with 12 points, while Emily Lally finished with 11 and Kiley Duchardt added 10. The leading rebounder for St. Joseph's was Kiley Duchardt (11)

