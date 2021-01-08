 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Summit edges Lindbergh
0 comments

Recap: Summit edges Lindbergh

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Summit edged Lindbergh 45-43 Friday at Lindbergh.

Avery Vincent was the leading scorer for Summit with 17 points. Rory Conboy led Lindbergh with 12 points.

Summit (7-7) will host St. Joseph's on Monday, January 18 at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (5-6) travels to Clayton on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports