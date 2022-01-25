 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Summit gets by Mehlville

Summit got by Mehlville 41-38 Tuesday at Mehlville.

Avery Vincent led Summit with 16 points.

Summit (7-11) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Monday at 4 p.m. Mehlville (9-8) will host Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday at 7 p.m.

