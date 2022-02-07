 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Summit handily defeats Fox

  • 0

Summit handily defeated visiting Fox 47-25 Monday.

Gabby Greer led the way for Summit with 10 points and Avery Vincent added 10.

Summit (8-12) plays at Pattonville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Fox (6-11) hosts Herculaneum on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the area's top 3-point shooter and the rest of our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News