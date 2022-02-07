Recap: Summit handily defeats Fox

Summit handily defeated visiting Fox 47-25 Monday.
Gabby Greer led the way for Summit with 10 points and Avery Vincent added 10.
Summit (8-12) plays at Pattonville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Fox (6-11) hosts Herculaneum on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
