Recap: Summit handily defeats Lindbergh
Summit handily defeated Lindbergh 64-39 Tuesday at Lindbergh.

Hannah Wymer led the way for Lindbergh with 12 points.

Summit (11-2) hosts Oakville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (6-6) plays at home against Mehlville on Tuesday, January 21 at 7 p.m.

