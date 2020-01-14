Recap: Summit handily defeats Lindbergh

Summit handily defeated Lindbergh 64-39 Tuesday at Lindbergh.
Hannah Wymer led the way for Lindbergh with 12 points.
Summit (11-2) hosts Oakville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Lindbergh (6-6) plays at home against Mehlville on Tuesday, January 21 at 7 p.m.
