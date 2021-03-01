 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Summit rolls past Windsor (Imperial)
0 comments

Recap: Summit rolls past Windsor (Imperial)

  • 0

Summit rolled past visiting Windsor (Imperial) 64-37 Monday.

Gabby Greer led Summit with 15 points, while Abby Ulsas finished with 14 and Avery Vincent added 12.

Summit (11-15) visits Ursuline on Friday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports