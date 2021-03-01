Recap: Summit rolls past Windsor (Imperial)

Summit rolled past visiting Windsor (Imperial) 64-37 Monday.
Gabby Greer led Summit with 15 points, while Abby Ulsas finished with 14 and Avery Vincent added 12.
Summit (11-15) visits Ursuline on Friday at 6 p.m.
