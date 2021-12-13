 Skip to main content
Recap: Summit tops Fort Zumwalt North

Summit topped Fort Zumwalt North 34-24 Monday at Fort Zumwalt North.

Free throw shooting was key to the Falcons win. Summit connected on 15 of 34 attempts, while the Panthers made just five of nine. Avery Vincent was the leading scorer for Summit with 10 points. Rhianna Blanchard led the way for Fort Zumwalt North with 10 points.

Summit (2-2) plays at Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (1-2) visits O'Fallon Christian on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

