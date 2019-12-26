Recap: Summit triumphs over University City
Recap: Summit triumphs over University City

Summit triumphed over visiting University City 61-14 Thursday.

The Falcons hit 14 of 22 free throw attempts, while the Lions made three of six. Jayla McLemore led the way for Summit with 15 points and Jasmine Manuel added 13.

