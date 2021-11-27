Recap: Taylorville topples Hillsboro, Illinois

Taylorville toppled visiting Hillsboro, Illinois 59-44 Saturday.
-
Keel finds range as O'Fallon rolls past Alton Marquette in Shootout Series
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
-
Vashon fights off late Belleville West rally to record first victory of season
-
Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Nicastro takes pride in helping put St. Charles West back on map
-
Daily performances
Addison Tarr led the way for Taylorville with 20 points and Olivia Woodward added 17. Layne Rupert led Hillsboro, Illinois with 12 points, while Sierra Compton finished with 11 and Alex Frailey added 10. The leading rebounder for Taylorville was Addison Tarr (9).
Hillsboro, Illinois (3-3) visits Greenville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.