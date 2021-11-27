 Skip to main content
Recap: Taylorville topples Hillsboro, Illinois
Taylorville toppled visiting Hillsboro, Illinois 59-44 Saturday.

Addison Tarr led the way for Taylorville with 20 points and Olivia Woodward added 17. Layne Rupert led Hillsboro, Illinois with 12 points, while Sierra Compton finished with 11 and Alex Frailey added 10. The leading rebounder for Taylorville was Addison Tarr (9).

Hillsboro, Illinois (3-3) visits Greenville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

