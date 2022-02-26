 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Timberland beats Holt

  • 0

Timberland beat visiting Holt 55-38 Saturday.

Leah Wilmsmeyer led Timberland with 21 points, while Alysse Lamb finished with 14 and Lexi Wilmsmeyer added 10.

Timberland (14-13) visits Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News